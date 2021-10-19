Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police to roll out smart device to ease fingerprinting processes

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

Photo from Dubai Police.

The General Department of Forensics and Criminology at Dubai Police has developed a smart device that will make it easier to get fingerprints on a crime scene.

The fingerprints could be directly matched with a special centralized database.

Major General Dr. Ahmad Eid Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Forensics and Criminology, said that the device is a significant upgrade from the gelatin-based traditional method that involved manually transferring latent prints to laboratories for comparison.

He said the smart device will help in solving crimes and building reliable physical evidence.

The department had started developing the smart device in 2018 to enhance performance and speed up the pace of verifying fingerprints.

Its software helps in applying the latest technologies in policing work.

The device also performs well in extreme temperatures and its 10X lens as well as white and ultraviolet beams improve accuracy. It also uses direct imaging technologies to capture the details and patterns of fingerprints. (AW)

