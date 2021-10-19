Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOJ files drug cases vs Julian Ongpin

Staff Report

The Justice Department has filed non-bailable drug charges against Julian Ongpin at the San Fernando City, La Union Regional Trial Court over possession of dangerous drugs according to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The court has yet to issue an arrest warrant has yet to be issued but the precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Ongpin issued by a La Union judge on October 8 remains “valid until lifted by the court,” according to Prosecutor Honey Delgado, spokesperson of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Julian, son of one of the country’s business tycoons, was indicted last Monday for violation of section 11 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. 12 grams of cocaine was found in his possession after he reported the death of artist Bree Jonson.

The Philippine National Police said that Ongpin’s indictment shows that the justice system in the Philippines is working and that the rule of law applies to all.”

Possession of illegal drugs of 10 grams and above is tantamount to life imprisonment and a fine of Php5-10 million.

The tycoon’s son is also being investigated over the death of Jonson.

“Bree’s family is happy that a case will finally be filed against Julian Ongpin on his drug possession charge. They are looking forward to the issuance of a warrant of arrest against Julian for this case,” the Jonson family’s lawyer said in a statement.

“They are likewise hopeful that the NBI’s Investigation on Bree’s death will be over soon so the legal team, in collaboration with the NBI, can move forward with the filing of a separate case for murder/homicide,” the statement added. (TDT)

