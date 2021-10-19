Bato asks critics: “Who are you to judge my intention to run for president?”

“Who are you to judge my intention?”

Presidential aspirant and senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa had this to ask his critics on Tuesday after his presidential bid was put into question, especially following his admission that he was only asked to file his certificate of candidacy (COC) last minute.

“It is only me na makakasagot nyan kung gusto ko ba o hindi,” Dela Rosa said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

RELATED STORY: PDP-Laban admits Bato not the best bet but he’s available

“The mere fact that I filed my COC is an overt manifestation of my clear intention to be the president of this Republic,” he added.

Dela Rosa’s presidential bid has been put under spotlight, with some believing that he only filed his COC as a placeholder for presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Bakit, ang intention ba kinakailangan long-term intention? Hindi tayo pwede makakabuo ng immediate intention?” Dela Rosa said.

READ ON: Senator Bato runs for president, says it would be ‘better’ if Sara Duterte replaces him

“Kinekwestyon nila yung aking bona fide intention to run for president dahil nga wala akong preparasyon. Yes, totoo yan hindi ako nagp-prepare pero ang intention ay malaking debate yan, hindi ako abogado pero very debatable issue ‘yan,” he added.

Dela Rosa insisted that he was not told he was only a placeholder candidate for Duterte-Carpio, but the senator himself has previously admitted that he is willing to “give way” to the presidential daughter.

Those who filed their COCs can still withdraw until November 15, with the political parties given the right to put a substitute candidate instead. (NM)