VP Leni disqualified? That’s ‘fake news’, says Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) dubbed as “fake news” reports that Vice President Leni Robredo has been disqualified from the presidential race in next year’s national elections.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez made the clarification as rumors on Robredo’s supposed disqualification spread on social media.

“VP Leni Robredo has not been disqualified. Video and articles that imply or suggest otherwise are #fakenews,” Jimenez said in a tweet.

“Comelec’s reminders on prohibited sources of funding apply to all would-be candidates,” he added.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon earlier reminded poll candidates that they would be disqualified if they are found to accept campaign contributions from foreigners.

Guanzon said this in reaction to a report regarding a crowdfunding page launched for Robredo’s campaign.

Robredo earlier formally announced that she is running for president in the 2022 national elections. She will be running with Senator Francis Pangilinan, who will vie for the vice presidential post.

“Lalaban ako, Lalaban tayo. Ihahain ko ang sarili ko para sa pagkapangulo sa 2022,” Robredo said. (NM)