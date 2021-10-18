Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tulfo admits Pacquiao asked him to run for VP

Television host and senatorial aspirant Raffy Tulfo revealed that Senator Manny Pacquiao asked him to run for the vice presidential race in the 2022 elections.

“It was the camp of Sen. Manny Pacquiao and I courteously turned it down,” Tulfo told ABS-CBN News.

Tulfo said that he cannot go against President Rodrigo Duterte when the offer was made to him.

“Sinabi ko na napakabilis naman ata agad yun bang paglundag, vice president agad. Sabi ko, isa pa, hindi ko puwedeng banggain si Pangulong Duterte dahil siya’y kaibigan ko. Isa pa, nandiyan si Sen. Tito Sotto, di ko rin puwedeng banggain. Pumayag naman sila,” he added.

Duterte previously accepted his nomination for vice president but withdrew and was replaced by Senator Bong Go.

Pacquiao is now running with Buhay paty-list representative Lito Atienza.

Tulfo, meanwhile, ran for senate as an independent candidate. (AW)

