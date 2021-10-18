Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OCTA: Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction rate down to 0.57

The OCTA research group says that Metro Manila’s COVID-19 reproduction rate continues to decline which is now at 0.57.

OCTA said that this is lower than the previously reported by the group that it’s at 0.58.

The reproduction rate refers to the number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case.

A reproduction number that is below 1 indicates that the transmission of the virus is slowing down.

OCTA research fellow Guido David said that Metro Manila recorded 1,159 new cases which of the same level since July 28.

The seven-day average in NCR also decreased to 1,448 while its positivity rate decreased to 9%.

“The last time positivity rate was at 9% was from July 23 to July 29,” David said.

Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 3 until the end of October. Authorities urge the public not to be complacent on the declining COVID-19 cases. (TDT)

