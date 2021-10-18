‘Medyo makapal na’: Tulfo supports call for Duque to resign 

Senatorial aspirant Raffy Tulfo believes that Health Secretary Francisco Duque should resign from his post amid clamor from different sectors over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sorry ah, medyo makapal ang mukha ni Sec. Duque, kasi dapat, Mr. Secretary, do yourself a big favor maging sa Presidente dahil best friend mo siya, resign,” Tulfo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Kasi pabigat siya sa Pangulo. Dapat sila ang nagdedepensa sa Pangulo. Ang nangyari kasi the other way around. It is the President who’s been defending these people,” Tulfo added.

Senators are now investigating the billions of pesos flagged by the Commission on Audit on the funds of DOH dedicated to pandemic response.

“Itong mga taong ito, mahina sila pagdating sila sa pagdedepensa sa ating Pangulo… Sec. Duque, kung hindi mo kayang gawin yun, mag-resign ka na. Medyo nipis nipisan mo naman yung mukha mo, Sir,” Tulfo continued.

Duque has yet to respond to the comments of Tulfo.

The health chief said that he has no problems leaving his post as soon as they are done defending the accusations hurled against the DOH.