JUST IN: Fire razes industrial oil plant in Dubai

Authorities were able to put under control Monday a fire that razed through an industrial oil plant in Dubai.

Dubai Civil Defense teams were quickly deployed to Jebel Ali after a fire broke out in an industrial oil plant in the area.

Heavy smoke invaded the area as authorities put out the fire. No casualties were reported.

The fire was brought under control in the afternoon.

“Dubai Civil Defense teams have brought under control a fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal site in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, located far from factories in the zone. The site saw heavy smoke due to the burning of oil waste,” the Dubai Media Office reported.

Once the fire was brought under control, authorities conducted cooling operations in the area. (NM)