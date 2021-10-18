Latest NewsNewsTFT News

13-year-old twins in India fall off balcony of 25th floor while moon watching

Staff Report3 hours ago

13-year-old twins Satya and Surya met with a tragic death after falling from the 25th-floor balcony of their apartment in India.

The incident was reported in Ghaziabad and a small stool was found on top of a plastic chair near the railing.

Identified as Satya and Surya, they went out to the balcony while their mother Radha was asleep.

As Radha woke up around 1:00 am, she noticed that the children were missing and came across a crowd that had gathered below their building.

The twins were rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. (AW)

