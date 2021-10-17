Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Unemployment among Filipino youth rises to 21 percent in Philippines

The Philippine Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has said that unemployment among the Filipino youth has increased to 21.5 percent, with the number of unemployed workers increasing by 1.5 million workers this year.

DOLE assistant secretary Dominique Tutay said that the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions affected its employment programs, as workers could not leave their homes.

However, Tutay said that they have digitized their programs to reach more audiences and update “our modules and career information pamphlets [intended] for career advocacy and employment coaching.”

The government also implemented several programs such as the the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or Tupad, COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program and Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong.

Authorities have also developed and institutionalized the National Employment Recovery Strategy (2021-2022), an employment recovery plan anchored on the Updated Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 and ReCharge.PH. (AW)

