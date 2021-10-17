Thieves loot PhP5 million from an ATM in Nueva Ecija

A whopping PhP 5 million cash was stolen by thieves in Nueva Ecija’s Gapan City in the Philippines from an automated teller machine (ATM) machine at a mall.

Thieves cleared a spot near the mall’s wall and made a hole to reach the ATM.

Police Provincial Director Colonel Rhoderick Campo said that the police have gathered evidence and five persons are involved in the crime.

A special investigation task force has also been formed to look into the theft. (AW)