KNOW THE LAW: 1-year jail, AED 10,000 fine for damaging cars, personal property of others in UAE

The UAE Public Prosecution reminds the public that damaging the property of other residents is a punishable offense where an individual may be sentenced to a year-long imprisonment and a fine of up to AED 10,000.

These include (but not limited to): cars, mobile phones, laptops, and other personal effects of their fellow UAE residents.

Authorities reiterated that under Article 424 of the Penal Code, damage to the immovable and movable property owned by others shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, and a fine not exceeding AED 10,000.

The penalty will be enhanced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years if the crime is committed by a gang of at least three persons. (AW)