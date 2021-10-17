Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai’s RTA to showcase AI-supported cycling, self-driving technology at Gitex

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will unveil artificial intelligence (AI) supported cycling and tech-driven self-driving at the Gitex 2021 this year.

The projects were undertaken on a directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a smart city.

“RTA has an integrated roadmap for the future of self-driving transport as well as a master plan for digital transformation to keep pace with the 4th Industrial Revolution. Undertaking such plans responds to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world. RTA is making headway in implementing the Dubai Strategy for Self-Driving Transport aimed to convert 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai into smart self-driving transport trips by 2030,” said His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

RELATED STORY: Three services of Dubai RTA for drivers to go fully digital

Several projects and smart initiatives also qualified for the finals of the Dubai World Challenge involving self-driving transport this 2021.

These projects include the use of self-driving drones, as well as a live demo of an initiative to use artificial intelligence in monitoring cycling tracks to use the computer vision technology to improve on safety procedures and ensure the compliance of cyclists with the rules like wearing of helmets and observing speed limits.

Also, the commuters will get to renew parking tickets and pay parking fees through WhatsApp. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

PH increases daily average vaccination rate to 281,810

18 hours ago

Manila’s Dolomite beach reopens for public

18 hours ago

Comelec to monitor social media for political ads

18 hours ago

Pacquiao denies distribution of rice packets, Php 1,000 to people meant to ‘buy votes’

19 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button