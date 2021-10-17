Dubai’s RTA to showcase AI-supported cycling, self-driving technology at Gitex

The Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will unveil artificial intelligence (AI) supported cycling and tech-driven self-driving at the Gitex 2021 this year.

The projects were undertaken on a directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a smart city.

“RTA has an integrated roadmap for the future of self-driving transport as well as a master plan for digital transformation to keep pace with the 4th Industrial Revolution. Undertaking such plans responds to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world. RTA is making headway in implementing the Dubai Strategy for Self-Driving Transport aimed to convert 25% of the total mobility trips in Dubai into smart self-driving transport trips by 2030,” said His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority.

Several projects and smart initiatives also qualified for the finals of the Dubai World Challenge involving self-driving transport this 2021.

These projects include the use of self-driving drones, as well as a live demo of an initiative to use artificial intelligence in monitoring cycling tracks to use the computer vision technology to improve on safety procedures and ensure the compliance of cyclists with the rules like wearing of helmets and observing speed limits.

Also, the commuters will get to renew parking tickets and pay parking fees through WhatsApp. (AW)