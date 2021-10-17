Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi to launch AI-backed interactive case registration service

Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), has launched the artificial intelligence-backed Interactive Case Registration (ICR) service in Abu Dhabi courts, the first of its kind in the world.

The service aims to enable court users to file their cases without the need to be fully conversant with the applicable laws and court procedures, thus permitting the completion of the proceedings by interacting with the digital service which they feed data to determine the type of case and the competent court, and obtain a case number and a date for the first hearing in the case.

In this regard, Al Abri noted that the digital initiatives of the Judicial Department have achieved a qualitative leap in improving the quality of services provided to court users and in developing the judicial system in line with the digital transformation of the Abu Dhabi government and in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to take advantage of modern technologies and advanced systems to ensure the sustainability and continuity of business on a forward-looking basis.

The Interactive Case Registration service, Al Abri explained, relies on artificial intelligence to accurately and promptly determine all at once the type of lawsuit, the competent court, and the applicable fees, through easy steps and a user-friendly interface ensuring accuracy and speed, using the connection with other government databases to retrieve case party details, handle the digital payment and other procedures to complete the registration such as verifying the details of the parties and legal notices.

The innovative digital initiatives and solutions put in place by the Judicial Department are reinforcing its global leadership, especially with the rollout of the 100% remote litigation scheme, under its new 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, which aims to ensure the court user’s happiness by engaging in innovative judicial and legal services, providing a distinctive experience by leveraging on technical development and AI-supported smart services, the Under-Secretary of the ADJD said.

