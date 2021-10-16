Sharjah private schools gear up for full face-to-face learning as COVID-19 cases dip

The private schools in Sharjah are gearing up for full in-person learning after the decline in COVID-19 cases.

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced the return to on-site learning after an assessment by the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Committee.

SPEA met with headteachers of schools in this regard. The Emirate pushed ahead with a full return to classrooms by the end of the month.

Pupils with health conditions were exempt from the decision. The SPEA said 97,681 pupils out of 174,265 are currently studying at school and the challenges surrounding the full return to classrooms were discussed this week.

The private schools were advised that the teachers and pupils above the age of 6 need to wear face masks at all times during the school day as the number of pupils allowed in a classroom started to return to the pre-pandemic figure.

The schools also need to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination rate among staff and the buses will resume working at full capacity.

These measures come following a significant decline in daily reported COVID-19 infections and a high vaccination rate in the UAE. (AW)