Reality show ‘PBB’ season 10 begins today

The reality show “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10” is set to begin today, October 16.

The show will start at 7 p.m and comes after introducing the 12 celebrity housemates over the past week.

The celebrity housemates include volleyball athlete Alyssa Valdez, social media crooner KD Estrada, and online live seller sensation Madam Inutz.

Also “Squad Plus” member Anji Salvacion, actor and comedian TJ Valderrama, and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo are also in the list.

The “PBB Kumunity Season 10″ Celebrity Edition will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC. It will also air every 5:45 pm on weekdays. (AW)