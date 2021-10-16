PH Embassy in Lebanon advises caution to OFWs due to ongoing street violence

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon has advised people to observe caution even as no Filipino was hurt in the ongoing street violence.

“No Filipino was hurt in the recent street violence that rocked Beirut yesterday. The embassy continues to monitor the developing situation,” the Philippine embassy said in a series of tweets.

The street violence has claimed the lives of six people as a demonstration turned deadly as protestors called for the removal of a judge leading the investigation on Beirut’s August 2020 massive port blast that killed more than 200 people.

The embassy reminded the public that an alert remains in place in Lebanon and urged the Filipino community members to “be vigilant and avoid non-essential travels and crowded areas at this time.” (AW)