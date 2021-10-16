Humid weather, fog predicted in UAE on Oct 17-18

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted humid weather and fog in the UAE in the coming days.

According to forecasters the weather on Sunday and Monday will be humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

An NCM report said that the weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

“The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea,” it added.

The forecasters have further predicted that on Sunday temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas while Monday will be humid by morning with probability of fog or mist formation over farther Westward areas of the country.

The forecasters added that there will be northwesterly light to moderate winds fresh at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime with speed reaching 40 km/hr. (AW)