Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Humid weather, fog predicted in UAE on Oct 17-18

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted humid weather and fog in the UAE in the coming days.

According to forecasters the weather on Sunday and Monday will be humid in the morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

An NCM report said that the weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

RELATED STORY: Driving in fog gets AED500 fine, 4 black points in Abu Dhabi

“The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea,” it added.

The forecasters have further predicted that on Sunday temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas while Monday will be humid by morning with probability of fog or mist formation over farther Westward areas of the country.

The forecasters added that there will be northwesterly light to moderate winds fresh at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime with speed reaching 40 km/hr. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

PH increases daily average vaccination rate to 281,810

5 hours ago

Manila’s Dolomite beach reopens for public

5 hours ago

Comelec to monitor social media for political ads

6 hours ago

Pacquiao denies distribution of rice packets, Php 1,000 to people meant to ‘buy votes’

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button