Comelec to monitor social media for political ads

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will monitor the social media accounts of the political leaders for advertisements in the 2022 polls.

The Comelec will keep tabs on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok spending.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said the poll body will regulate political advertisements and other activities on social media. The monitoring of advertisements will start from February 8, 2022, which will be the beginning of the election campaign period.

The campaign period will end on May 7, 2022, and the general elections will be held on May 9.

Also, the campaign period for candidates for local elective posts will stretch from March 25 to May 7, 2022. (AW)

