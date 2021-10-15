Robredo announces senatorial slate for 2022 elections

Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday announced her senatorial lineup for the 2022 national elections.

The ticket include the following names:

– Sonny Trillanes IV

– Risa Hontiveros

– Leila de Lima

– Chel Diokno

– Teddy Baguilat

– Alex Lacson

– Dick Gordon

– Migz Zubiri

– Chiz Escudero

– Joel Villanueva

– Jejomar Binay

On Thursday, Robredo said their senatorial line-up will hail from various groups outside the Liberal party.

“After we announce our senatorial slate, you will see that our slate is composed of representatives from many different parties,” she said.

Robredo had announced that she is running for president last October 7.

“Lalaban ako, Lalaban tayo. Ihahain ko ang sarili ko para sa pagkapangulo sa 2022,” said the vice president.

She said she was undecided until the last week of the filing of certificates of candidacy or COCs.