Raffy Tulfo top pick for senator in 2022 elections – SWS 

Veteran broadcaster Raffy Tulfo is leading the senatorial race for the 2022 elections based on a commissioned survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The SWS survey was commissioned by Stratbase ADR Institute which showed that 52% of the adult respondents are voting for Tulfo.

Sorsogon governor Chiz Escudero (41%), House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda (41%), and former Public Works and Highways chief Mark Villar (41%), are statistically tied in second to fourth place.

Taguig Representative Alan Peter Cayetano ranked fifth, he was followed by Senate majority leader Migz Zubiri, Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Willie Revillame, and Senator Risa Hontiveros entered the winning circle.

Re-electionist senators Win Gatchalian, Richard Gordon are tied in the 11th and 12th place.

The said survey has 1,200 respondents conducted last September 12-16.

Pangilinan, who recently announced vice presidential bid, and Revillame are no longer joining the senatorial race.