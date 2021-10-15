PH tops global list of countries with highest percentage of female investors

The Philippines has topped the list of countries with the highest percentage of female investors globally as nearly 50 percent stay invested in stocks.

Filipinas account for half of the total stock market accounts in the local bourse.

A Hungary-based broker comparison service, BrokerChooser, noted that female investors accounted for 44 percent of all its platform’s users from the Philippines. This is highest share among the 123 countries in its list.

The 2021 findings also mirror the data from eToro, a multi-asset investment platform, that showed the Philippines had the highest percentage of female traders in its global list.

Over 26 percent of eToro’s Asian investors were Filipinas, as compared to 18.09 percent of female investors in Taiwan, and 17.15 percent in Hong Kong.

The Asian women were also better represented than their European counterparts who made up 11.18 percent of eToro’s registered users.

On the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the percentage of female investors inched up to 49.20 percent in 2020 from 48.40 percent in 2018.

The Philippines is ranked 17th out of 156 countries in the 2021 Global Gender Gap Index of the World Economic Forum.