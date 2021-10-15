PH Embassy in UAE records 28,523 Filipino voters from Abu Dhabi and Western Regions for 2022 Elections

The window for voter’s registration among expatriate Filipino residents in the UAE and around the world has officially closed as of October 14 – with a total of 28,523 voters who have successfully registered to vote in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming 2022 national elections in the Philippines.

“Kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa kooperasyon at pakikipagtulungan ng ating mga kababayan na nagparehistro para makaboto sa darating na halalan. Ito ay hudyat ng maayos at matiwasay na halalan dito sa UAE sa 2022” said H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.

Throughout the two-year time frame for voter’s registrations which started in 2019, Filipinos in the UAE have been responsible enough and mindful to adhere to the UAE’s preventive guidelines as they queued to register.

Filipinos who have registered to vote witnessed a successful and orderly registration as the Embassy has been able to successfully process the papers of all Filipino expatriates based here in Abu Dhabi and the Western Regions, who took time of from their jobs to vote for their preferred candidates this coming April to May 2022 Philippine Overseas Absentee Voting period.