Malacañang defends scrapping of mandatory quarantine for inbound passengers

Malacañang defended the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) decision to drop the mandatory quarantine requirement for arriving travelers from countries belonging to the ‘green list’.

This came following Health Secretary Francisco Duque’s admission that he is not approve of the move and he was not consulted.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a media briefing: “Marami kaming wala roon kasi akala namin may Talk to the People sa Davao kaya wala kami sa meeting sa kahapon, but I verified and Dr. Edsel Salvana was there and he said there is minimal risk with green countries kasi napakababa nga ng kaso nila ng COVID-19.”

Roque added that health experts were consulted with the decision.

“Dr. Edsel was there, as well as Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire and Dr. Althea de Guzman of the Health department’s Epidemiology Bureau,” Roque said.

The IATF announced on Friday an updated list of “red, yellow, and green” countries and jurisdictions and streamlined testing and quarantine protocols for arriving passengers.

The IATF has placed Romania as the only country included in the red list.

The updated roster will take effect from October 16 to 31.

On the other hand, there are around 49 states and jurisdictions on the green list, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press statement.

The green list countries are as follows:

Algeria, American Samoa Bhutan Burkina Faso Cameroon Cayman Islands Chad China Comoros Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Eritrea Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Gibraltar Hong Kong Kiribati Madagascar Mali Marshall Islands Federated States of Micronesia Montserrat Nauru New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Niue North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Palau Poland Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of the Netherlands) Saint Helena Saint Pierre and Miquelon Samoa Sierra Leone Sint Eustatius Solomon Islands Sudan Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Tokelau Tonga Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uzbekistan Vanuatu Yemen

Updated testing, quarantine rules

Arriving passengers from red countries will be barred if they stay there 14 days prior to their arrival to the Philippines.

Roque said Filipinos returning to the country through government-initiated or non-government-initiated repatriation, as well as Bayanihan Flights, may also be allowed entry, “subject to testing and quarantine protocols.”

Returning Filipinos from countries under the red list are required to spend their first 10 days in a quarantine facility and the last four days at home, once they return to the country. Their RT-PCR test will be conducted on their seventh day in the country.

Yellow list quarantine

For fully-vaccinated passengers from yellow countries, they need to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test result taken on their fifth day in the Philippines, Roque said.

“After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their 10th day. Foreign nationals shall be required to secure their pre-booked accommodation of at least 6 days,” he said.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers, as well as those with unverified vaccination status, have to undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test result taken on their seventh day in the country.

They are required to undergo home quarantine for another week, while foreigners have to secure pre-booked accommodation of at least eight days, Roque added.

Green list protocols

Fully-vaccinated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), non-OFWs, and foreigners from green list countries no longer need to undergo a facility-based quarantine.

However, they must present negative RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours prior to departure from the country of origin.

“Upon arrival, no facility-based quarantine will be further required but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the 14th day,” Roque said.

Travelers also have the option to undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test result taken in the quarantine facility upon arrival in the country.

He said unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, and those with unverified vaccination status, and those who failed to comply with the “test-before-travel requirements” need to undergo a facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on their fifth day in the country.

OFWs and their spouse, parents, or children traveling in the Philippines or abroad can present either VaxCertPH digital vaccination certificate, International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICV) issued by BOQ or the World Health Organization (WHO), or the national digital certificate of the foreign government accepting VaxCertPH to validate their vaccination status.

The same requirements can be presented by non-OFWs vaccinated in the country or abroad, and foreigners vaccinated in the Philippines, Roque said.