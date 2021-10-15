Lakas-CMD rules out ‘Sara run’ for presidency, eyes Revilla as standard-bearer

The former ruling party Lakas-CMD said they are no longer hoping for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for president in the 2022 elections.

The party, however, revealed they are tapping Senator Bong Revilla to take on the challenge of becoming their standard-bearer.

Lakas-CMD secretary general Prospero Pichay told CNN Philippines that Revilla remains an option as candidate for the country’s highest post, despite the party fielding last week the tandem of a certain Anna Velasco and Lyle Fernando Uy.

“He remains to be an option, yes,” Pichay said.

The lawmaker said that Revilla initially declined the proposal.

“We wanted Bong Revilla to run for president but he declined. We tried to convince him but he declined. Maybe he will change his mind, we don’t know,” he added.

The party said they are no longer waiting for the presidential daughter to change her plans.

“Wala nang pag-uusap . We really have to respect the decision of Mayor Inday Duterte. First, she is still young, she has so many unfinished businesses in Davao City. We really have to support that,” he added.

Revilla ran in the 2019 midterm elections and won a senate seat. He was involved and later acquitted from plunder chargers from the pork barrel scam controversy.