Latest News

Lakas-CMD rules out ‘Sara run’ for presidency, eyes Revilla as standard-bearer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The former ruling party Lakas-CMD said they are no longer hoping for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for president in the 2022 elections. 

The party, however, revealed they are tapping Senator Bong Revilla to take on the challenge of becoming their standard-bearer.

Lakas-CMD secretary general Prospero Pichay told CNN Philippines that Revilla remains an option as candidate for the country’s highest post, despite the party fielding last week the tandem of a certain Anna Velasco and Lyle Fernando Uy.

“He remains to be an option, yes,” Pichay said.

The lawmaker said that Revilla initially declined the proposal.

“We wanted Bong Revilla to run for president but he declined. We tried to convince him but he declined. Maybe he will change his mind, we don’t know,” he added.

The party said they are no longer waiting for the presidential daughter to change her plans.

“Wala nang pag-uusap . We really have to respect the decision of Mayor Inday Duterte. First, she is still young, she has so many unfinished businesses in Davao City. We really have to support that,” he added.

Revilla ran in the 2019 midterm elections and won a senate seat. He was involved and later acquitted from plunder chargers from the pork barrel scam controversy. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Raffy Tulfo top pick for senator in 2022 elections – SWS 

59 mins ago

‘Kakampink’ snubs Colmenares in senatorial line up 

1 hour ago

OFW remittances in August withstand Delta variant impact

1 hour ago

Pacquiao says Marcos family should apologize, return ‘ill-gotten’ wealth 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button