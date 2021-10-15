Latest News

‘Kakampink’ snubs Colmenares in senatorial line up 

Netizens appeal to Vice President Leni Robredo to reconsider Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares on her senatorial slate for the 2022 elections. 

Colmenares was not included in Robredo’s list of 11 senatorial aspirants for her team.

The hashtag #WeWantNeri immediately became the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines.

Colmenares said in a statement that he respects Robredo’s decision.

“Vice President Leni Robredo’s decision on who to include in her senatorial slate is her prerogative as the Presidential candidate. My non-inclusion in her slate at this time is based on what she thinks is best for the interest of her candidacy,” Colmenares said.

“My resolve to run for the Senate is based on the need to give the poor and marginalized a strong voice in the legislature. We in Makabayan have always relied on the support of various groups and the people for progressive and pro-people independent candidates like me,” he added. 

