Business sectors welcome UAE’s growth-oriented 5-year federal budget until 2026

Business sectors in the United Arab Emirates praised the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for adopting a five-year federal budget amounting to AED290 billion.

The federal budget is deemed by business leaders as both forward-looking and growth-oriented, with prominent emphasis on measures to further advance social development, in particular, its human capital.

This comes hand-in-hand with foresight to accelerate economic sustainability in the post-pandemic era by promoting flexible business environment and enhancing infrastructure and innovation – in order to advance the foundations of digital and knowledge-based economy.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group said: “The UAE’s federal budget valuing AED290 billion for five years until 2026 to mark the country’s next 50-year phase growth journey is a great announcement from Expo 2020 Dubai to the world and especially for the citizens and expatriates.”

“It shows that the wise leadership of the UAE is aiming for long-term sustainable growth as the country enters the new federal 50th with confidence, optimism and global aspirations,” he added.

Vachani stressed that the largest bulk of the 2022 budget, 40 per cent share for banner social programs such as education, healthcare, and social protection, shows the government’s strong commitment to supporting the amelioration of its people.

Meanwhile, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Co-Founder of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group and the Publisher of The Filipino Times said: “The UAE Cabinet’s move to adopt growth-oriented, 5-year federal budget paints a picture of optimism on the UAE’s broad canvass of continued prosperity as it celebrates its Golden Jubilee and supports its path towards a sustainable economy with expected 4.2% economic growth in 2022.”

“What’s remarkable about the UAE’s allocation of federal budget lies in its keenness to always achieve comprehensive economic growth—with great emphasis on improving the quality of life of citizens and residents alike. And, for many years now, we’ve seen the country sustaining its ranking in the upper echelons of the world’s most prosperous nations through this wise economic principle.”

“For the most part, balancing the economy and the development of human capital—a key pillar for the next 50 years—would give rise to a confident generation of entrepreneurs who are vital economic actors, now more than ever, in complementing the UAE’s goal of reshaping the post-pandemic economy by positioning it as a global business hub for investors.”

The Ministry of Finance presented the federal general budget draft for the fiscal year 2022 with a total of AED 58,931,000,000.

The 2022 budget will be distributed as follows:

Social development/ benefits

AED 24.2 billion (41.2percent of the total general budget) were allocated to social development and social benefits programmes.

AED 9.6 billion (16.3percent of the total general budget) were allocated to public and university education programmes.

AED 6.1 billion (10.4percent of the total general budget) were allocated to public education programmes.

AED 3.5 billion (5.9percent of the total general budget) were allocated to university education.

AED 4.9 billion (8.4percent of the total general budget) were allocated to health care and community protection to provide the highest levels of health care services.

AED 3.5 billion (6percent of the total general budget) were allocated to programmes to guarantee social rights and social integration at the Ministry of Community Development, reaffirming the country’s care for groups that deserve support, and providing subsidies to special groups that need care.

AED 4.8 billion (8.2percent of the total general budget) were allocated for social benefit programmes/pensions, implementing the wise leadership’s directives to provide a decent life for retired civil and military workers.

AED 1.5 billion (2.6percent of the total general budget) were allocated to other services.

Government Affairs

AED 21.5 billion (36.5percent of the total general budget) were allocated to general government affairs sector, to manage government affairs, provide the finest security services, achieve justice for all society members, and implement the wise leadership’s vision to have the UAE as a secure and safe country for citizens and residents.

AED 2.3 billion (3.8percent of the total general budget) were allocated for infrastructure and economic infrastructure.

AED 19.4 billion (32.9percent of the total general budget) were allocated to the social development sector.

AED 8.5 billion (14.5percent of the total general budget) were allocated for other federal expenses.

AED 2.4 billion (4percent of the total general budget) were allocated for financial investments.

AED 980.5 million were allocated for federal projects, with an amount of AED 751.5 million allocated for energy and infrastructure projects.