Latest News

Sharjah truck collision leaves two dead, one critically wounded 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Two people died while another one was wounded after a collision between three trucks in Sharjah.

The traffic accident claimed the life of two Asians and left a third person injured as three trucks collided on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in the area of Hamriya.

Head of Al Hamriya Police Station of Sharjah, Colonel Ali Al Jalaf, said the Operations Room received a report about the accident at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of the accident was attributed to the lack of attention while driving.

The police said safety on the roads is a common responsibility to be achieved through drivers’ commitment to laws and regulations.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

VIDEO: Cash gifted by Dubai OFWs to Pinay who fainted at DXB stolen in quarantine hotel

35 mins ago

Duque raises concern over eased quarantine rule for vaccinated overseas Filipinos, foreign travelers 

1 hour ago

Joma Sison says Isko Moreno ‘not qualified’ to become communist

2 hours ago

DOLE warns OFW deployment ban to Saudi due to PHP4.5-billion worth of unpaid salaries

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button