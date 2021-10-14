Sharjah truck collision leaves two dead, one critically wounded 

Two people died while another one was wounded after a collision between three trucks in Sharjah.

The traffic accident claimed the life of two Asians and left a third person injured as three trucks collided on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road in the area of Hamriya.

Head of Al Hamriya Police Station of Sharjah, Colonel Ali Al Jalaf, said the Operations Room received a report about the accident at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of the accident was attributed to the lack of attention while driving.

The police said safety on the roads is a common responsibility to be achieved through drivers’ commitment to laws and regulations.