LOOK: Last minute overseas voting registration of OFWs in Dubai

Consul General Paul Cortes took to Twitter to remind overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) about the last day of overseas voting registration.

He posted a series of photos showing a long queue of OFWs who opted to register on Wednesday—a day before the deadline on Thursday, October 14.

“Last minute registration for these overseas voters. Patience is the key kababayans. We’ve been waiting for you for almost 2 years now,” Cortes captioned the photos.

Last minute registration for these overseas voters. Patience is the key kababayans. We’ve been waiting for you for almost 2 years now! pic.twitter.com/AV2RmrREeZ — CG Paul Cortes (@cgpaulpcortes) October 13, 2021



Meanwhile, several overseas Filipino worker (OFW) groups are seeking extension in overseas voting registration period from October 14 to 30.

They are calling on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to extend the current deadline on Thursday, October 14.

A group United States Filipinos for Good Governance (USFGG) has written to Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on October 6 to request Congress to prevail on Comelec to extend the deadline.

The Comelec, as well as House committee chair Negros Occidental Representative Juliet Ferrer, are yet to respond.