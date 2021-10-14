VIDEO: Cash gifted by Dubai OFWs to Pinay who fainted at DXB stolen in quarantine hotel

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was allegedly maltreated in Kuwait turned emotional after the cash given to her by fellow Filipinos at the Dubai International Airport was stolen at a quarantine facility in Manila where she stayed.

OFW Maribel Cantillo was at a stopover at DXB airport when she fainted due to hunger and fatigue.

Filipinos who were waiting for their flights at that time came to her rescue, as seen in a video uploaded by her fellow OFW, Lilibeth Conopio Fabillar.

Cantillo told in an interview with GMA News that her employers starved her for days before her departure. “Hindi naman po ako makakuha ng pagkain kasi bakit daw ako kakain? Eh hindi naman daw ako nagtatrabaho,” Cantillo said.

The kind-hearted OFWs at the DXB airport during her stopover gifted her cash, after hearing how she was maltreated by her employer in Kuwait and not being able to get her supposed salary worth PHP43,000.

Unfortunately, the cash given by her fellow OFWs was stolen. She lodged a police blotter of the incident.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration vowed to help the OFW.