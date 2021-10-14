Latest News

VIDEO: Cash gifted by Dubai OFWs to Pinay who fainted at DXB stolen in quarantine hotel

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

Screenshot from video uploaded by Lilibeth Conopio Fabillar

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was allegedly maltreated in Kuwait turned emotional after the cash given to her by fellow Filipinos at the Dubai International Airport was stolen at a quarantine facility in Manila where she stayed.

OFW Maribel Cantillo was at a stopover at DXB airport when she fainted due to hunger and fatigue.

Filipinos who were waiting for their flights at that time came to her rescue, as seen in a video uploaded by her fellow OFW, Lilibeth Conopio Fabillar.

Cantillo told in an interview with GMA News that her employers starved her for days before her departure. “Hindi naman po ako makakuha ng pagkain kasi bakit daw ako kakain? Eh hindi naman daw ako nagtatrabaho,” Cantillo said.

The kind-hearted OFWs at the DXB airport during her stopover gifted her cash, after hearing how she was maltreated by her employer in Kuwait and not being able to get her supposed salary worth PHP43,000.

Unfortunately, the cash given by her fellow OFWs was stolen. She lodged a police blotter of the incident.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration vowed to help the OFW.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duque raises concern over eased quarantine rule for vaccinated overseas Filipinos, foreign travelers 

1 hour ago

Joma Sison says Isko Moreno ‘not qualified’ to become communist

2 hours ago

Sharjah truck collision leaves two dead, one critically wounded 

2 hours ago

DOLE warns OFW deployment ban to Saudi due to PHP4.5-billion worth of unpaid salaries

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button