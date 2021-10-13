UAE ‘most desirable’ country to live in for 10th year – survey

Young Arabs have chosen the United Arab Emirates as the country they want to live in and emulate for 10 years in a row.

The survey was conducted on 3,400 young Arabs across the Middle East for the ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey.

UAE emerged as the most desirable country to live in.

47% of the respondents choose the UAE, 19% prefer the United States, 15% prefer Canada, 13% for France, and 11% for Germany.

“The UAE is everyone’s country and everyone’s home. Our experience will remain available to all and our relations will remain positive with everyone,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said in a tweet.

In a report on The National, Afshin Molavi, author and senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies said that UAE’s ranking in the survey is striking since no other Arab countries entered the Top 5. (TDT)