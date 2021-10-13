UAE marks 50-day countdown for upcoming 50th National Day celebrations

The UAE will mark 50 years of its Union on December 2 this year, and the nation’s leaders have marked October 13 with a 50-day countdown.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the country’s “Emirates and hearts” are united.

“The people of the UAE are united under one flag,” he said.

The UAE will celebrate its 50th UAE National Day, and several other leaders have said that they are approaching “this historic milestone with pride in our country’s achievements, gratitude to all contributors to the building of the nation and shared optimism for the promising future that lies ahead of us.” (AW)