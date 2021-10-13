Two long weekends ahead for UAE residents

The UAE residents will get to enjoy a vacation of two long weekends in the wake of 3 holidays that will be marked later this year.

The three official holidays this year will mean two long weekends. Last week, authorities said that October 21 would be observed as a holiday for both public and private sectors to mark Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday. As it falls on a

Thursday, residents can combine the Friday-Saturday weekend to get a three-day break.

Also, December 1, 2, and 3 will be the official holidays in the country to mark Commemoration Day and UAE National Day respectively. As December 1 is Wednesday, you get four days off on the weekend.

The UAE is celebrating the 50th year of its union in 2021.

Authorities in the UAE have also declared 2022’s official holidays as well. Here is the full list of holidays for 2022:

January 1: New Year

Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3: Eid Al Fitr

Zul Hijjah 9: Arafah Day

Zul Hijjah 10 to 12: Eid Al Adha

July 30: Islamic New Year

October 8: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday

December 1: Commemoration Day

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day