Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces AED 290B federal budget for five years

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has adopted a five-year AED 290 billion federal budget.

The budget was cleared at the Cabinet meeting at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE was sending across a message that the country is focused on development.

The meeting also approved the Emirates Infrastructure and Housing Council, headed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, which aims to unify federal and local housing efforts.

Measures on cyber security were also discussed during the meeting.

In addition, the meeting also named Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid as Chairman of the General Budget Committee of the Federation and Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority. (AW)