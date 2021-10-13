Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces AED 290B federal budget for five years

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has adopted a five-year AED 290 billion federal budget.

The budget was cleared at the Cabinet meeting at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tells investors, talented individuals to ‘Choose UAE’

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the UAE was sending across a message that the country is focused on development.

The meeting also approved the Emirates Infrastructure and Housing Council, headed by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, which aims to unify federal and local housing efforts.

READ ON: ‘The worst has passed’: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inspires hope on UAE’s fight against COVID-19

Measures on cyber security were also discussed during the meeting.

In addition, the meeting also named Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid as Chairman of the General Budget Committee of the Federation and Chairman of the Federal Tax Authority. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE ‘most desirable’ country to live in for 10th year – survey

10 mins ago

Dubai sentences Asian man to jail, fine of AED5,000 due to accommodation dispute

21 mins ago

Remains of Filipino nurse who died in helicopter crash sent back to PH

34 mins ago

OFBank raises Php 10.2M through retail dollar bond

43 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button