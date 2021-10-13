Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Remains of Filipino nurse who died in helicopter crash sent back to PH

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana (5th from left) together with embassy officials, officers from the Abu Dhabi Police, and relatives of fallen Filipino nurse Joel Sacramento, pay their respects and honor the nurse who had wholeheartedly provided his services to the nation.

The remains of 39-year-old Filipino ambulance nurse Joel Que Sacramento, who died in a helicopter ambulance crash in the Al Wathba area while en route to rescuing victims of a road accident on October 2, was sent back to the Philippines last October 12, Tuesday.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana paid her respects to the bereaved family together with other Embassy officers and officials of Abu Dhabi Police late on Tuesday when the remains were sent off to Zamboanga, where Sacramento’s family resides.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana speaks to Joel Sacramento’s relative hours before the fallen nurse’s remains are sent back to the Philippines.

Ambassador Quintana condoled with the relatives and friends of the deceased while the casket was wheeled off to Etihad cargo flight bound for Manila.

Officials of Abu Dhabi Police spoke highly of Sacramento.

In coordination with the Embassy and POLO-OWWA, the Abu Dhabi Police extended full assistance in the repatriation of Sacramento’s remains. (AW)

