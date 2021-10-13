Remains of Filipino nurse who died in helicopter crash sent back to PH

The remains of 39-year-old Filipino ambulance nurse Joel Que Sacramento, who died in a helicopter ambulance crash in the Al Wathba area while en route to rescuing victims of a road accident on October 2, was sent back to the Philippines last October 12, Tuesday.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana paid her respects to the bereaved family together with other Embassy officers and officials of Abu Dhabi Police late on Tuesday when the remains were sent off to Zamboanga, where Sacramento’s family resides.

Ambassador Quintana condoled with the relatives and friends of the deceased while the casket was wheeled off to Etihad cargo flight bound for Manila.

Officials of Abu Dhabi Police spoke highly of Sacramento.

In coordination with the Embassy and POLO-OWWA, the Abu Dhabi Police extended full assistance in the repatriation of Sacramento’s remains. (AW)