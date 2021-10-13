Dubai sentences Asian man to jail, fine of AED5,000 due to accommodation dispute

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Court of First Instance imposing a one-year jail sentence to an Asian national and deportation after serving his sentence.

The man was also fined AED5,000 after he was convicted by attempted murder of his Arab colleague with a knife.

In a Gulf Today report, the case took place last December when a dispute between two suspects and the complainant occurred over issues regarding their accommodation.

The suspect then brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim once. The injury caused the man not to be incapacitated for 20 days. (TDT)