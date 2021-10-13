Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai sentences Asian man to jail, fine of AED5,000 due to accommodation dispute

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 seconds ago

The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Court of First Instance imposing a one-year jail sentence to an Asian national and deportation after serving his sentence.

The man was also fined AED5,000 after he was convicted by attempted murder of his Arab colleague with a knife.

RELATED STORY: Top 6 realities of living in UAE flats

In a Gulf Today report, the case took place last December when a dispute between two suspects and the complainant occurred over issues regarding their accommodation.

The suspect then brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim once. The injury caused the man not to be incapacitated for 20 days. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report46 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Remains of Filipino nurse who died in helicopter crash sent back to PH

13 mins ago

OFBank raises Php 10.2M through retail dollar bond

23 mins ago

LOOK: Nikki Gil gives birth to baby girl

29 mins ago

Musical play about the legend of Lapu-lapu to be streamed this October 24

32 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button