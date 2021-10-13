75% Filipinos worried about climate change: Survey

Nearly eight out of 10 Filipinos remain worried about climate change, according to a study.

The study co-led by United Kingdom-based psychotherapist Caroline Hickman and non-profit organization Climate Reality Project Philippines has noted that the children and young adults are worried that climate change is threatening the people and the planet.

RELATED STORY: Joint statement between UAE, US to tackle global climate challenges

As many as 75 percent of Filipino children are experiencing climate anxiety. The climate anxiety has been defined by the American Psychiatric Association as “a chronic fear of environmental doom.”

The study showed 71 percent of Filipino respondents aged 16 to 25 think they will not have access to the same opportunities that their parents had, which is higher than the worldwide result of 55 percent.

As many as 77 percent of Filipino respondents think that their family’s economic, social and physical security will be threatened while 47 percent remain hesitant to have children because of climate change.

READ ON: UAE first astronaut highlights need to address climate change

Hickman said, “climate anxiety is not a mental illness,” but is “ inextricably linked to the failure of those in power to act decisively and sufficiently to address the prevailing climate crisis.”

The study surveyed 10,000 children and young adults from Australia, Brazil, Finland, France, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, UK, and the US. (AW)