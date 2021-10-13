Latest NewsNewsTFT News

75% Filipinos worried about climate change: Survey

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Nearly eight out of 10 Filipinos remain worried about climate change, according to a study.

The study co-led by United Kingdom-based psychotherapist Caroline Hickman and non-profit organization Climate Reality Project Philippines has noted that the children and young adults are worried that climate change is threatening the people and the planet.

RELATED STORY: Joint statement between UAE, US to tackle global climate challenges

As many as 75 percent of Filipino children are experiencing climate anxiety. The climate anxiety has been defined by the American Psychiatric Association as “a chronic fear of environmental doom.”

The study showed 71 percent of Filipino respondents aged 16 to 25 think they will not have access to the same opportunities that their parents had, which is higher than the worldwide result of 55 percent.

As many as 77 percent of Filipino respondents think that their family’s economic, social and physical security will be threatened while 47 percent remain hesitant to have children because of climate change.

READ ON: UAE first astronaut highlights need to address climate change

Hickman said, “climate anxiety is not a mental illness,” but is “ inextricably linked to the failure of those in power to act decisively and sufficiently to address the prevailing climate crisis.”

The study surveyed 10,000 children and young adults from Australia, Brazil, Finland, France, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, UK, and the US. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

‘Squid Game’ now Netflix’s biggest show with 111 million fans in 27 days

3 hours ago

UAE marks 50-day countdown for upcoming 50th National Day celebrations

3 hours ago

50 million Filipinos to be registered under PhilSys by year-end

3 hours ago

Fil-Kiwi beauty Victoria Vincent refuses to represent New Zealand in Miss Universe – here’s why

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button