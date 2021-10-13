Latest NewsNewsTFT News

5,000 GDRFA employees to get free tickets to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced 5,000 free tickets for employees to enable them to visit the Expo Dubai 2020.

The GDRFA said that the move reflects the keenness of Lieutenant General Mohamed Al Marri to help staff “visit the historic event” and also learn about the latest innovations.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020 Dubai records over 411,000 visits for first 10 days since October 1

Earlier, several entities across the seven emirates announced up to eight days of paid leave for employees to visit the Expo.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai said that their goal was to implement the Expo’s theme of “Connecting minds, Creating the future”.

A single-entry ticket to Expo costs AED 95 while a six-month season pass is valid for unlimited entries and remains available at AED 495.

READ ON: Key Expo 2020 events during upcoming three-day holiday from October 21

A multi-day pass (valid for unlimited entries for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use) costs AED 195.

The residents can also take advantage of a special October pass promotion that gives a month’s access to the Expo site for the price of a day ticket of AED 95. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE leads global ranking in COVID-19 vaccination rates

6 mins ago

UAE ‘most desirable’ country to live in for 10th year – survey

17 mins ago

Dubai sentences Asian man to jail, fine of AED5,000 due to accommodation dispute

28 mins ago

Remains of Filipino nurse who died in helicopter crash sent back to PH

40 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button