5,000 GDRFA employees to get free tickets to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced 5,000 free tickets for employees to enable them to visit the Expo Dubai 2020.

The GDRFA said that the move reflects the keenness of Lieutenant General Mohamed Al Marri to help staff “visit the historic event” and also learn about the latest innovations.

Earlier, several entities across the seven emirates announced up to eight days of paid leave for employees to visit the Expo.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai said that their goal was to implement the Expo’s theme of “Connecting minds, Creating the future”.

A single-entry ticket to Expo costs AED 95 while a six-month season pass is valid for unlimited entries and remains available at AED 495.

A multi-day pass (valid for unlimited entries for 30 consecutive days from the first day of use) costs AED 195.

The residents can also take advantage of a special October pass promotion that gives a month’s access to the Expo site for the price of a day ticket of AED 95. (AW)