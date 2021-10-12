Latest News

WATCH: Meet the UAE’s newest robocop named ‘Robotok’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Umm Al Quwain Police unveiled the newest member of its force—a robocop!

Detective Robotok is a humanoid police officer designed to investigate crimes against children.

Robotok’s addition to the UAE police force was made official as he received a police badge and first ‘job card’ from Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police.

The project was launched by the UAE Police General Command in partnership with Umm Al Quwain Smart Government Department.

The robot was launched last October after a three year training period.

