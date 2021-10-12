UAE inches towards herd immunity as daily COVID-19 cases drop below 130

The UAE is inching towards achieving herd immunity as the fresh daily COVID-19 cases have now dropped to below 130 per day.

On Monday, some 124 fresh cases were reported from 276,637 PCR tests that showed a positivity rate of 0.44. The number of fresh cases has been below 400 since September 19.

The last time the number of new cases was less than 100 was in March 2020 at the time of initial outbreak of COVID in the UAE.

Over 20.5 million vaccine doses have been administered so far and 95 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one shot.

Comparatively on January 28 a total of 3,966 positive cases were detected from 168,781 PCR tests that showed a positivity rate of 2.34.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Gupta, internal medicine specialist at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, said that more than 85 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, and “we have seen a drastic fall in the number of new cases, which suggests that the level of transmission is low.”

As the doctors have said that the UAE is inching towards herd immunity, the authorities have already relaxed restrictions on social gatherings as well as travel.

Availability of booster shots is also ensuring that the high-risk groups are protected. The doctors have however maintained that people must continue to take precautionary measures like wearing masks and using hand sanitizers. (AW)