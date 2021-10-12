UAE airline cancels walk-in interviews due to crowding, COVID-19 preventive measures

The walk-in interviews to recruit 500 customer service agents by a leading UAE airline were cancelled due to the heavy rush of candidates that resulted to crowding.

The interviews were cancelled as thousands of job-seekers turned up at the Holiday Inn, Bur Dubai.

RELATED STORY: Emirates, Etihad rated world’s best airlines

Organizers cancelled all walk-in interviews in adherence to Dubai’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

A massive number of job-seekers had reached the site for the interviews and several videos also went viral on Monday on different social media platforms showing thousands of people crowding around the hotel for interviews.

Job seekers had started queuing up even before 7:00 am for the interviews.

READ ON: Emirates climbs to 4th spot in Skytrax World’s Top 100 Airlines 2021

The airline was offering candidates nearly AED 5,000 monthly salary and transport allowance.

It had asked that the candidates should possess over two years of experience in the customer service industry and must be fluent in written and spoken English and possess excellent sales skills. (AW)