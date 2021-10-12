Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Support for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s presidential bid grows

The support for Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has grown here for his presidential bid.

His supporters have asserted that the actor-turned-politician has no reason to drop out of the 2022 presidential race because he is the “winnable” and “qualified” candidate.

Aksyon Demokratiko Chairman Ernest Ramel said that Moreno has better chances of winning next year’s presidential polls and the city mayor has the capability to pull the country out of the problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Why would Isko withdraw? Clearly, he is the more winnable and as much qualified to lead us out of this pandemic and the bad economic condition we are in,” Ramel said in a statement.

“It’s high time that we all focus on the sad plight of the Filipinos and our country,” he added.

Moreno’s campaign manager Angelito Banayo, said that his decision to pick Dr. Willie Ong as his running mate speaks volumes about the local chief executive’s vision for the country.

Moreno and Ong will run for president and vice president respectively next year under the Aksyon Demokratiko party. (AW)

