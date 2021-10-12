OFWs on ‘work-from-home’ setup in PH not qualified to get ‘Balik Manggagawa’ OECs – POEA

OFWs who are currently based in the Philippines and are working from home will not be classified as ‘returning workers’, according to the latest advisory from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia clarified that OFWs who are under a ‘work from home’ (WFH) arrangement with their bosses overseas would not qualify as ‘Balik Manggagawa’ when they attempt to apply for their Balik-Manggagawa Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs).

“Given that subject workers have not satisfied the primary consideration of being first deployed overseas for employment with the aforementioned foreign employer, in order to be classified as an overseas Filipino worker, said workers are not qualified for the issuance of Balik-Manggagawa Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs),” said Olalia.

This, after the POEA revealed that several OFWs who have been working from home during the pandemic now intend to leave the Philippines to return abroad.

Olalia stated that these OFWs have attempted to apply for the Balik Mangagawa Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) – a requirement that they need to secure before they are allowed to depart the country for employment abroad.