Mobile clinics across Dubai, Sharjah to offer free breast cancer screening

A free breast cancer screening will be available to the women in eight locations across Sharjah and Dubai.

At least 21 mobile clinics will offer their services under the initiative undertaken by Pink Caravan to increase awareness about breast cancer.

The free mammogram screenings are being offered as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges of late-stage diagnosis and lack of access to treatment.

As many as 222 individuals succumbed to the disease in the UAE in 2020.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UAE with a total of 1,030 new cases diagnosed last year.

Locations and Timing

The Pink Caravan’s free screening services are available at Sharjah Ladies Club on October 16 from 1 pm to 7 pm, and at the Zero 6 Mall in Sharjah on October 21 from 4:00 pm -10:00 pm.

The screening facilities will be available at RAW Coffee on October 5 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, Mirdif City Centre on October 14 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm in Dubai.

Also, the City Walk will run a centre on October 15 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, the Dubai Ladies Club on October 20 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, at La Mer on October 22 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Dubai Frame on October 29 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. (AW)