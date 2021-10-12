Latest News

Locsin congratulates ‘lucky’ Maria Ressa, asserts Cory Aquino could’ve won too 

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin congratulated Maria Ressa for winning the first-ever Nobel Peace Prize for the Philippines. 

Locsin called Ressa “lucky” and revealed that former president Cory Aquino could have also won the award if not because of her “self-centered allies”. 

“Congratulations, Maria. A win is a win. Even Cory Aquino couldn’t get it for restoring democracy through the first ever peaceful people power revolution that inspired the same throughout the Soviet Bloc and the Asian dictatorships. Amazing,” Locsin said. 

Locsin said Ressa has better supporters than Cory. 

“Cory had a Cabinet and a closed clique of advisers of breathtaking self-conceit, self-exaggerated talent, me-me-me [expletive]. In her, we had gold but couldn’t or couldn’t be bothered to turn it into a Nobel laureate,” he added.

“It is as it was about her people—so full of themselves they never even tried to clinch it for her and it was suggested by US media we make the effort. She had a Cabinet of conceited self-centered [expletive]. Maria is lucky; she has real allies and supporters,” he added. 

“It was a fight and she won. No other way to look at it. Cory did not get the Nobel Peace Prize for the first & most successful peaceful people power democratic restoration in the history of humanity,” Locsin continued. 

