Hospital accused of beheading infant at birth in Abra

The Abra Provincial Hospital has been accused of beheading an infant at the time of a woman’s childbirth.

According to the parents, the infant was decapitated after birth in the province of Abra.

The mother was however told that the infant has died and not decapitated and she came to know about it after reaching her house.

Following the death, the family is considering filing charges against the Abra Provincial Hospital.

However, the hospital officials said that the child died inside the mother’s womb and had to be removed in order to save the life of the mother and they were ready to face any charges.

Currently, an investigation is also being conducted on the incident and the attending physician has been asked to give a statement. (AW)