Dubai announces prizes worth $10M to promote innovative solutions

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has announced a scheme to offer prizes of up to $10 million to promote innovative solutions.

The Dubai Future Solutions aims to bring together scientists, designers, inventors, universities, research centers, companies, and startups from around the world to create innovative solutions for improving people’s lives.

Innovators will get to showcase their ideas for solving some of the “world’s critical challenges” and focus on energy, transportation, health, and education, and the successful ideas will be a “starting point” for creating new sectors, economies and markets. The teams will develop sustainable solutions.

According to the Dubai Future Foundation website, the scheme will run in the stages of registration, Qualifying round one, Qualifying round 2 that will select the best three solutions following which one winner will be selected. (AW)