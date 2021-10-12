COVID-19: Number of attendees at memorial services raised in Sharjah 

The number of attendees at the memorials services has been raised in Sharjah in fresh COVID-19 guidelines issued Sunday.

The number has been increased to 100 people while up to 20 people are allowed to offer their condolences at the homes.

The authorities said that all the attendees should be fully vaccinated and should have a green pass on their Al Hosn App.

The local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team has also reminded that all precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities must be adhered to.

The authorities also emphasized on the non-attendance of groups with chronic diseases, elderly people and those with a health condition.