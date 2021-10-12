Latest NewsNewsTFT News

9 dead, 11 missing as ‘Maring’ ravages northern parts of Philippines

The Madongan Dam in Solsona, Ilocos Norte overflows due to heavy rain brought by typhoon 'Maring' in October 11. Photo from Dos Ballesteros via PTV.

Nine people have died while 11 others are missing due to floods and landslides triggered by a heavy rain from tropical cyclone ‘Maring’ (International name: Kompasu).

The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said several rescue personnel were dispatched at the scene to trace out the missing people.

It added that the power and water restoration and road clearing was ongoing.

‘Maring’ entered the Philippines and is expected to leave its territory on Tuesday, said the state weather agency. (AW)

