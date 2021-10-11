Temperatures in UAE to expected get cooler starting October 15

Residents in the UAE, especially those nearby coastal areas will experience cooler temperatures as the middle of October arrives in the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a decrease in the country’s temperature starting from October 15, Friday.

Reports from Emirates News Agency (WAM) stated that it will be the UAE’s coastal areas that would benefit from the initial wave of cool temperatures that would signal the beginning of winter.

Here’s the official forecast for the week:

Monday (October 11)

-Humid by morning with chance of fog formation or mist over some eastern and northern area. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with appearing some clouds over eastern areas maybe convective by afternoon.

-Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

-Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Tuesday (October 12)

-Humid by morning with probability of mist formation over some westerns area. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with appearing some clouds over eastern areas by afternoon.

-Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

-Sea: slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday (October 13)

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day.

-Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

-Sea: slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday (October 14)

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day. Temperature tends to decrease over the coastal areas.

-Winds: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

-Sea: slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday (October 15)

Humid with probability of fog or mist formation over some areas. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day. With decrease in Temperature.

-Winds: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

-Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea. Gulf and in Oman Sea.